TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 645,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after purchasing an additional 394,056 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CSX by 2.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 147,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 364,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $80.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.