TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $2,359,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 386,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,863,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,615 and have sold 60,000 shares valued at $27,105,100. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,806. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.75. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.18 and a 12-month high of $488.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.14 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 24.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

