TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Tradeweb Markets in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.57.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $35.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.47. 34,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,420. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.09 and a fifty-two week high of $373.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 39.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total transaction of $34,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.14, for a total value of $5,622,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,908,089.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,719,158. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

