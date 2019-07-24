TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Morningstar comprises 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Morningstar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total value of $2,349,316.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,757,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,365,712.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 27,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $3,847,458.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,981,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,099,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,577 shares of company stock worth $52,765,653. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

MORN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.34. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $157.47.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

