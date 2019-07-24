Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Issues Earnings Results

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trivago had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,067. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.93, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trivago has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago in the first quarter valued at $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Trivago by 165.2% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 27,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Trivago by 28.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 90,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Trivago in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

