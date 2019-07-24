Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 20,374 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,011.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 28,830 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,235 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 359,154 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 86,699 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 95,013 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.79. 327,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Humphries acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

