Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $1,973,592.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $8.93 on Wednesday, reaching $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $120.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.