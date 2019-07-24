Truvestments Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 111.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,009. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $79.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

