Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 65.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $778,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 180,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.16). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 23,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.30 per share, with a total value of $1,000,691.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,075,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

