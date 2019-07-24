TTC Trading Down 17.2% This Week (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last seven days, TTC has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox. TTC has a total market capitalization of $23.99 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.11 or 0.05882447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001196 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 787,980,305 coins and its circulating supply is 330,955,149 coins. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

