Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.40 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.79%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 54.8% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 404,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 205.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 102,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 68,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1,160.9% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

