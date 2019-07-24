Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1842.0-1883.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.Tupperware Brands also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $876.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.79%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

