TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.94

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and traded as high as $1.85. TVA Group shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $71.16 million and a P/E ratio of 13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.93.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

