U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the mining company on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

U.S. Silica has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. U.S. Silica has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect U.S. Silica to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. 7,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,661. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $870.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.83 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,909 shares in the company, valued at $260,011.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

