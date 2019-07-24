UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 1,686,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,262. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lancaster Investment Management LLP boosted its position in UBS Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lancaster Investment Management LLP now owns 5,140,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,246,000 after buying an additional 463,084 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 196.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 736,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 101,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $2,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Societe Generale downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FIG Partners lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

