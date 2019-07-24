UGAS (UGAS) Market Cap Achieves $19.00 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. UGAS has a total market cap of $19.00 million and $137,924.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One UGAS token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.11 or 0.05882447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001196 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,742,217 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

