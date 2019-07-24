Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. BidaskClub cut shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.17.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $708,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $958,441. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $351.99. The stock had a trading volume of 492,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,768. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.20. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $224.43 and a 12-month high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

