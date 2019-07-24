Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,317,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 16,626.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,689,126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,049 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Union Pacific by 1,646.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,370,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $189,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,152 shares during the period. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in Union Pacific by 15,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,298,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,955 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.22. 2,566,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

