United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Position Boosted by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718,125 shares during the quarter. United States Oil Fund makes up about 5.2% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. XR Securities LLC owned about 1.89% of United States Oil Fund worth $27,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 152.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,779,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989,020 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,593,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 387,629 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,642,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,137,000. Finally, Kynikos Associates LP grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Kynikos Associates LP now owns 313,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 172,099 shares during the period.

USO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,068,984. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

