UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Swedbank

Swedbank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485,583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,269 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.6% of Swedbank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Swedbank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $362,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.21 per share, with a total value of $1,499,540.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,461.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,095,000 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.13. 322,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,823. The company has a market cap of $242.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

