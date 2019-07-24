UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,785,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,461.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $6,095,000 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.56. 1,971,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Hexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

