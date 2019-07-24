UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 6,430 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,461.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $6,095,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $252.14. 332,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.