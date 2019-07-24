Universa (UTNP) Trading Up 31.5% Over Last Week

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. In the last week, Universa has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $33,421.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00290284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.01664778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00120369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.