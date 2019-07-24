Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

UFPI stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.95. 412,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.91. Universal Forest Products has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $38.53.

In other Universal Forest Products news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $45,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,120.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,380 shares of company stock worth $2,524,105. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

