US Capital Advisors Weighs in on HollyFrontier Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s FY2019 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

NYSE HFC opened at $48.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.78 per share, with a total value of $124,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,079.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $97,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,776,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $580,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,114,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after acquiring an additional 842,025 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth $31,543,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,061,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 456,731 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.