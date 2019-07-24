USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of -750.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,750.0%.

USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.28.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 119.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

