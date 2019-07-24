UTG Inc (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Director John Cortines Acquires 408 Shares

UTG Inc (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Director John Cortines bought 408 shares of UTG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $12,856.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UTG stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. 158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64. UTG Inc has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

