Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Catamount Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.87. 13,809,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,255,962. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

