Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 857 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,226.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 839,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,551,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,263,000 after acquiring an additional 136,630 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,663,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,236,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.32. 332,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,238. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $221.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

