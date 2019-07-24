Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after buying an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 58,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,371,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,568,000 after acquiring an additional 670,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yirendai from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.76.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $67.49. 10,064,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,316,618. The stock has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.83. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.30 per share, with a total value of $2,045,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

