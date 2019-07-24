Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.78. 6,124,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,673. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

