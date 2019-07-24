Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 35,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,906,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

