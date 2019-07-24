Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $90.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.85. 1,115,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,568,978. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

