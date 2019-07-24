Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,221.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Tillemans acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $259,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,228.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and have sold 3,684,054 shares valued at $465,216,778. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.47.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.76. The company had a trading volume of 138,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $90.67 and a 52-week high of $147.89.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. Hershey’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

