Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 925 Shares of Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kimball International worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,167,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,835. Kimball International Inc has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

