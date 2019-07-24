Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Lessened by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.55. 115,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.02.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

