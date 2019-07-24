ValuEngine Downgrades Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.41 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam T. Feinstein sold 7,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $78,256.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Surgery Partners by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Surgery Partners by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 209,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

