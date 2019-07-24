VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Hexavest Inc.’s Largest Position

Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,488,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,649 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $395,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. 53,084,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,391,035. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

