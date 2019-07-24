VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) Trading 0% Higher

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.76, 1,250 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 26.67% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

