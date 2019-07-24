Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $221.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.