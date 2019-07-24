Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Truvestments Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.