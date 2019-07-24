Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,396,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.16. The stock had a trading volume of 205,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,408. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

