Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.44% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $23,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.29. 4,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,151. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03.

