VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) Holdings Lifted by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B accounts for approximately 2.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 19.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 38.4% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B by 3,279.7% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B alerts:

VWOB stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.23. VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B has a one year low of $1,400.00 and a one year high of $1,606.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B (BMV:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD WHITEH/EMERGING MKT GOVT B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.