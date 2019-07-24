Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-4.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.18-3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.Varian Medical Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.58-4.63 EPS.

VAR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.81. 597,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $142.50.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.11). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered BCE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.33.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $60,501.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,492.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 56,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $7,454,113.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,216.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,393 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,731. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.