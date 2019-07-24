VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEND) Announces GBX 2.50 Dividend

VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25 (LON:VEND) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VEND stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.76.

About VENS VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.25

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

