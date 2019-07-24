Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 170,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $4,530,309.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP T Richard Riney sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $2,092,505.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,058. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

