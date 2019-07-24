Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) PT Raised to C$0.90 at Pi Financial

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of $321.48 million and a P/E ratio of -24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93.

In other Victoria Gold news, Director T. Sean Harvey acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,312,000. Also, insider Sun Valley Gold LLC sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,021,013 shares in the company, valued at C$17,559,455.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,249,500 shares of company stock worth $495,273 and sold 1,302,000 shares worth $554,855.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

