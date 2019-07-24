Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report sales of $92.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $104.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $614.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.50 million to $628.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $873.28 million, with estimates ranging from $860.30 million to $884.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 17.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $18.00 target price on Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

VCTR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. 152,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,055. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

