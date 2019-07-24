Virginia National Bank Takes $208,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,478 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $88.02. 2,185,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,811. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,791,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $24,293,270.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,211.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,142,992 shares of company stock worth $89,513,951. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on HEXO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

